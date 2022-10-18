Bangtan Boys Prepare For Military Enlistment, BTS ARMY Emotional

We know it is hard to digest the news that BTS will be serving in the Korean military and you can’t watch BTS members perform till 2025. Of course, they will be completing their solo projects.

But you know what? BTS ARMY should be proud of the decisions taken by the BTS members. Though Jin had the opportunity to delay his service time in the military, he didn’t do that.

Jin has decided to withdraw his request to delay his military training. His decision was shared by the BTS’ agency, BigHit Music. The singer will withdraw his request by the end of the month. It is also revealed that his fellow members RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook will also enlist for training.

