Bang PD is More Than A CEO For Us, Says RM

In the recent episode of the “Artists On Artists” podcast by Rolling Stone magazine, BTS‘s RM and Pharrel Williams talked about their experiences and learnings as artists with each other. During the conversation, RM took a moment to appreciate the role of Bang Shi Hyuk, the founder of BigHit Entertainment, in maintaining BTS’s authenticity as musicians.

Bang PD was a father figure to the BTS members. He always supported them from the beginning and also used to attend each and every concert of the BTS members, giving them some positive energy before they went on to the stage. Not just for BTS, he is doing the same for every band under the HYBE label now.

Talking about Bang PD, RM said “I started my career as a rapper, and suddenly, maybe coincidentally, maybe by destiny, I just got into the center of this system. And I’ve been through, you know, all the stuff inside. But I think for my case, my label and Mr. Bang, CEO of our label…I think he was different. Because he is actually a producer and truly understands music.”

According to RM, Bang PD has always valued producers and engineers the most. As a label head, he focused on nurturing the inner creative voice of his artists.

His approach towards the artists and music is always different which made them comfortable.

“We always try to emphasize that we are humans, and you’re a human. I’m just a human who makes music and performs in front of other people. And you’re just another human, who maybe has a different job, coming to see our concert. I think that made me…still, put my feet on the ground,” RM also added.

However, he went down from the position of CEO, when there was a restructuring going on for HYBE label, which was BigHit Entertainment earlier. But he remained one of the main managers of the label.

