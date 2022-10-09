Awards Won By BTS at 2022 Fact Music Awards

Global sensation K-pop band BTS has added a few more achievements to their list.

Even though the group is on a hiatus, they never let their fans down. There is a news day after day as they have been grabbing the headlines for their awards and achievements.

BTS attended 2022 The Fact Music Awards on 8th October. The show was hosted by Jun Hyun Moo and Seohyun.

BTS won the biggest award of the year which is the Daesang (Grand Prize).

Here's a look at the Awards Won by BTS

Daesang (Grand Prize): BTS

Artist of the Year (Bonsang): BTS

Global Fan and Star: BTS

Fan N Star Choice (Individual): BTS Jin

Fan N Start Choice (Group): BTS

Fan N Star Most Voted (Group): BTS

Idol+ Popularity Award: BTS

What else could be happier for the BTS ARMY, other than seeing their favourite group winning so many awards?

Are you happy?