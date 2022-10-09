Awards Won By BTS at 2022 Fact Music Awards
Global sensation K-pop band BTS has added a few more achievements to their list.
Even though the group is on a hiatus, they never let their fans down. There is a news day after day as they have been grabbing the headlines for their awards and achievements.
BTS attended 2022 The Fact Music Awards on 8th October. The show was hosted by Jun Hyun Moo and Seohyun.
BTS won the biggest award of the year which is the Daesang (Grand Prize).
Here's a look at the Awards Won by BTS
- Daesang (Grand Prize): BTS
- Artist of the Year (Bonsang): BTS
- Global Fan and Star: BTS
- Fan N Star Choice (Individual): BTS Jin
- Fan N Start Choice (Group): BTS
- Fan N Star Most Voted (Group): BTS
- Idol+ Popularity Award: BTS
What else could be happier for the BTS ARMY, other than seeing their favourite group winning so many awards?
Are you happy?