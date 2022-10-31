Asian Celebrities Nominated For Asian Celebrity Of The Year 2022

Oct 31, 2022, 10:56 IST
Asian Celebrities Nominated For Asian Celebrity Of The Year 2022

Over 70 celebrities from Asia including celebrities from India, Korea, Japan, Thai and many other parts of the world were nominated for the Asian Celebrity Of The Year 2022 title by The Netizens Report, an American digital and print serial that organizes and publishes valid surveys from internet users worldwide.

The American magazine selected 70 Asian celebrities who are most talented, charming, and popular in the film, music, and sports industry. From the list, one winner and twenty finalists will be chosen to earn rewards with results to be determined by votes from netizens.

The prize includes a cover on the year-end magazine issue of The Netizens Report both in print and digital, an announcement on several Roku TV entertainment channels, iHeartRADIO station, and other US stations, and a feature display on multiple billboard screens across the United States including Los Angeles, Miami, and multiple digital billboard screens at Times Square in New York in December.

35 Korean celebrities have been listed in the nominations which include all the BTS members and BLACKPINK members. Some others like Bae Suzy, IU, Somi, Kang Daniel, Cha Eun-woo and many others. 

The poll will end on December 25th, and the results will be announced based on the website and app results of the Netizens report. As of now, Kim Taehyung of BTS is leading in the poll.

Korean celebrity’s nomination list in AKOTY 2022:

  1. Kim Taehyung
  2. Park Jimin
  3. Jeon Jungkook
  4. Jung Ho-Seok
  5. Kim Seok Jin
  6. Kim Namjoon
  7. Min Yoongi
  8. Jennie Kim
  9. Lalisa Manoban
  10. Rosenne Park
  11. Kim Jisoo
  12. Bae Joo Hyun
  13. Cha Eun Woo
  14. Jung Ho Yeon
  15. Bae Suzy
  16. Jang WonYoung
  17. Kang Daniel
  18. Jeon Heejin
  19. Chou Tzuyu
  20. Jeon Somi
  21. Kim Hyung Joong
  22. Jung Hae In
  23. Kim Sejeong
  24. Ji Chang Wook
  25. Hwang Hyun Jin
  26. Lim Young Woong
  27.  Kim Seon Hoo
  28. Lee Chan Won
  29. Lee Ji-Eun (IU)
  30. Kim Jongin (KAI)
  31. Kim Hyun Ah
  32. Nam Joo Hyuk
  33. Kim TAEYEON
  34. Son Heung-min

Also Read: Indian Celebs Nominated for Asian Celebrity of The Year 2022


