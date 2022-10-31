Asian Celebrities Nominated For Asian Celebrity Of The Year 2022

Over 70 celebrities from Asia including celebrities from India, Korea, Japan, Thai and many other parts of the world were nominated for the Asian Celebrity Of The Year 2022 title by The Netizens Report, an American digital and print serial that organizes and publishes valid surveys from internet users worldwide.

The American magazine selected 70 Asian celebrities who are most talented, charming, and popular in the film, music, and sports industry. From the list, one winner and twenty finalists will be chosen to earn rewards with results to be determined by votes from netizens.

The prize includes a cover on the year-end magazine issue of The Netizens Report both in print and digital, an announcement on several Roku TV entertainment channels, iHeartRADIO station, and other US stations, and a feature display on multiple billboard screens across the United States including Los Angeles, Miami, and multiple digital billboard screens at Times Square in New York in December.

35 Korean celebrities have been listed in the nominations which include all the BTS members and BLACKPINK members. Some others like Bae Suzy, IU, Somi, Kang Daniel, Cha Eun-woo and many others.

The poll will end on December 25th, and the results will be announced based on the website and app results of the Netizens report. As of now, Kim Taehyung of BTS is leading in the poll.

Korean celebrity’s nomination list in AKOTY 2022:

Kim Taehyung Park Jimin Jeon Jungkook Jung Ho-Seok Kim Seok Jin Kim Namjoon Min Yoongi Jennie Kim Lalisa Manoban Rosenne Park Kim Jisoo Bae Joo Hyun Cha Eun Woo Jung Ho Yeon Bae Suzy Jang WonYoung Kang Daniel Jeon Heejin Chou Tzuyu Jeon Somi Kim Hyung Joong Jung Hae In Kim Sejeong Ji Chang Wook Hwang Hyun Jin Lim Young Woong Kim Seon Hoo Lee Chan Won Lee Ji-Eun (IU) Kim Jongin (KAI) Kim Hyun Ah Nam Joo Hyuk Kim TAEYEON Son Heung-min

