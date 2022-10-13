ARMY Celebrate BTS Jimin's Birthday, See Netizens Reaction

Oct 13, 2022, 00:54 IST
Jimin Day - Sakshi Post

BTS Jimin is celebrating his birthday today. He is one of the most loved K-pop stars not only in South Korea but also in other places. He enjoys an immense fan following. ARMYs are super excited and are coming up with many birthday parties across the world. Jimin's fans are celebrating  the birthday of Mochi as a festival. 

Here are netizen's reaction on the occasion of BTS Jimin's birthday.


Read More:

Tags: 
Jimin
BTS
Jimin Day
Advertisement
Back to Top