All You Wanted to Know About BTS Jungkook

BTS member Jungkook's full name is Jeon Jungkook; He was born on September 1, 1997, in Busan, South Korea.

He did his middle school in his home town Busan

His Zodiac sign is Virgo. BTS Jungkook celebrated his 25th birthday only a few days ago.

Jungkook has an older sibling. The K-pop member is currently living with his family.

His debut song was 2 cool 4 skool in 2013.

The K Pop idol's annual income is 26 million dollars.

He was rumoured to be in relationships with many K-pop artists and also a few outsiders. Jungkook has never reacted to any of those rumours.