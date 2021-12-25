Zomato, Ola Get Writ Petition From IFAT Over Workers' Recognition

According to a filing, the Indian Federation of App-based Transport Workers has filed a writ case against Zomato, Swiggy, Ola, and Uber India. IFAT is asking the Supreme Court to intervene and order the government to "notify or recognise app-based workers as "workers" or be recognised as "unorganised workers." It also asks for COVID-19-related COVID-19 relief for app-based workers.

