YSR Nethanna Nestham to Benefit 4 Lakh Weavers in AP 

Among the key decisions taken at the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Meet on Friday, Perni Venkatramaiah said, the cabinet has approved to launch YSR Nethanna Nestham scheme for providing Rs 24, 000 per annum to every weaver family who owns a handloom, on August 10 for the third consecutive year benefitting around four lakh weavers at an expenditure of Rs 200 crore.

He said the State Government has already distributed compensation of Rs 238,00,70,000 to 3,40,000 Agri Gold victims who have deposited less than Rs 10,000 and the state cabinet has approved to clear payments of Rs 500 crore to 4 lakh agri good victims, who had deposited less than Rs 20,000, on August 24.