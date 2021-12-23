World's Largest Fish Caught In Net Near Visakhapatnam Guided Back To Sea; Pic Surfaces
At Thanthadi beach in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam, several local fishermen rescued a whale shark, the world's largest fish, trapped in a shore fishing net, according to District Forest Officer (DFO) Anant Shankar. Forest department officials, fishermen, and wildlife conservationists subsequently led the two-tonne shark back to the sea, according to the DFO.