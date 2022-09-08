Woman Falls Trying to Board A Running Train at Solapur Railway Station
The woman, who was waiting on a platform at Solapur Railway Station, attempted to board a moving train while holding a bag. Unfortunately, she slipped after losing her balance. She fell on her back and was dragged by the train until security arrived and safely pulled her out.
The guard rescued the woman from getting seriously injured. Later in the video, the woman appeared stunned and scared by the incident, and she was unable to walk properly.