Wasim Rizvi Quits Shia Board

Waseem Rizvi or Jitendra Narain Singh Tyagi you can say has resigned from the membership of the Shia Waqf Board on Tuesday. He submitted the resignation to Ali Zaidi, chairman of the Shia Waqf Board, before the board meeting.

A few days ago, Waseem Rizvi converted to Hinduism and assumed the name Jitendra Narain Singh Tyagi.

He stated that 'fatwas' for his beheading were issued almost every other day and that he felt endangered as a Muslim. So in the end he took the decision to convert to Hinduism.