July 29, 2021

KRISHNA DISTRICT: TDP leader Devineni Umamaheswara Rao was remanded to 14 days’ judicial custody on Wednesday. Police presented Uma, his car driver Prasad and Telugu Yuvatha leader Leela Prasad before the Mylavaram magistrate Sheik Shereen through video conference. The magistrate after hearing the case remanded them to judicial custody and directed police to shift them to Rajahmundry Central Jail with high security.