Vinay Prakash is Resident Grievance Officer For Twitter India

Twitter recently appointed Vinay Prakash as the Resident Grievance Officer of the social media platform for India. All the details regarding the Grievance Officer can be found on Twitter’s help center.

“Pursuant to Article 4(d) of India’s Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, Twitter is required to publish a monthly report regarding our handling of complaints from users in India, including action taken on them, as well as the number of URLs that Twitter has taken action as a result of proactive monitoring efforts,” wrote Twitter.

After a long time, this decision has come. This move comes following the change in IT rules in India. Currently, Twitter is facing issues with the Grievance Officer who was temporary in nature. Delhi High Court warned the microblogging site regarding it. There will be no interim protection for them.

Back in June, Twitter finally Twitter has decided to give in and comply with all the IT rules set by the Indian government. Twitter wrote to the center, confirming that they are trying to work everything out.

The Indian government has sent many warnings to the microblogging site. They have been engaged in a social media and IT war for the past few weeks. After receiving their final warning from the Indian government, Twitter finally shared that they will appoint the required officers.

In June, Twitter released a statement that said, “To comply with the underlying intention behind guidelines, we've appointed Nodal Contact Person & Resident Grievance Officer on contractual basis as we recruit to fill the position permanently.” Now the latest announcement confirms Vinay Prakash’s position as the Resident Grievance Officer.

The interim resident grievance officer Dharmendra Chatur that Twitter appointed last month, soon resigned from the position. This left the social media platform searching for a new officer soon. They will shortly appoint a permanent Nodal Officer and Compliance Officer.