Vat Purnima Vrat Ritual, Story and Significance

Vat Purnima Vrat is one of the many festivals that Indian women follow. According to Drik Panchang, Vat Savitri Vrat is observed on Jyestha Purnima. Vat Savitri Vrat falls on Purnima every year, so it is called Purnima Vrat. This year Vat Purnima Vrat will be celebrated on June 14, 2022.

Vat Purnima Vrat 2022 Date and Time

Vat Purnima Vrat Date and Time Vat Purnima Vrat Date Tuesday, June 14, 2022 Vat Purnima Vrat Thithi Begins Monday, June 13, 2022, 09:02 PM Vat Purnima Vrat Thithi ends Tuesday, June 13, 2022, 5:21 PM Vat Purnima Vrat Pooja Timings Tuesday 14 June 2022, 11:54 AM to 12:49 PM

The story read by women on Vat Purnima is the same which is recited on Vat Amavasya Vrat.

Story of Vat Purnima Vrat

Vat Purnima Vrat is celebrated to honour sathi Savithri. According to Hindu Scriptures, Savithri married a person who had a short life. One day, he was working in the forest and the Lord of death (Yamaraj) comes to take his life. Savithri, who reaches the forest at the same time finds her husband dead and follows Yamaraj. Yamaraj asks her to give way and stop following him. Savithri never gives up her faith in god. She persuades him out of love and respect for her husband and Yamraj is impressed and says instead of giving his husband life back, he will grant her three boons. Savithri agrees and asks for three boons, one is to give her father-in-law his eyesight, second is to bring back her father-in-law’s kingdom. The third is to give her two kids. Yamaraj agrees to all her wishes and grants them. But later he realises that the third boon has no meaning if he doesn’t give her husband’s life back. Yamraj is impressed by Savithri’s grit and determination in getting her husband back and finally relents and breathes life into her husband.

According to Hindu mythology, Savitri is regarded as a goddess incarnation as Savitri brought back the life of her husband from the Lord of death 'Yamraj'.

Significance of Vat Purnima Vrat 2022

Vat Purnima Vrat, which falls on Amavasya Tithi is celebrated in North India while Vat Purnima Vrat is celebrated in the Central and Southern parts. The Purnima Vrat is specially celebrated in Maharashtra. Women celebrate this festival with utmost sincerity, praying for the well-being and long life of their husbands. On this day, married women in India (Hindus), offer prayers to the ‘Vat’ (Banyan) tree.

According to the Hindu Scriptures, the Vat vriksha (Banyan tree) is considered to be the auspicious tree in Sanatan Dharma and it is believed that the Trimurti (Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu, Lord Shiva) lives in that.

Rituals of Vat Purnima Vrat 2022

1. Women get up early in the morning, take a holy bath, and dress up in traditional attire wearing ornaments.

2. Women must avoid wearing black, blue, and white colour clothes on the day of Vat Purnima Vrat.

3. Women, who are newly married receive all the pooja items from their mother's home like clothes, ornaments and other things which are used in the Puja

4. Married women observe fast for their husband's health and well-being, while unmarried women also offer prayers to get the desired husband.

5. On the day of Purnima Vat Savitri Vrat, all the women visit the temple, and offer prayers to Vat (banyan tree).

6. Women light a Diya on the Banyan tree, offer flowers, kumkum, akshat (rice) and perform 7 parikramas and tie a sacred white raw thread (Kaccha soot) around the tree and offer water.

7. Women even use kalawa instead of white raw thread on this Purnima Vat Vrat.

8. After offering water in the roots of the tree, women offer sweets and recite the story of Savitri satyavaan and afterwards they pray for the well-being of their husbands and good fortune

9. Women seek blessings from all the deities.

10. After completing all the rituals, the women must seek blessings from the elderly members of the family by touching their feet.

