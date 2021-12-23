US FDA Authorises First Oral Antiviral For Treatment Of COVID
The FDA in the United States has approved the first oral antiviral for the treatment of COVID-19.
The US Food and Drug Administration has granted Pfizer's Paxlovid an emergency use authorization for the treatment of COVID-19 in adults and children (12 years of age and older). "Today's authorization introduces the first treatment for COVID-19 that is in the form of a pill that is taken orally, a major step forward in fighting COVID-19," the FDA added.