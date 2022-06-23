TSBIE Says 100pc Syllabus for TS Inter Students

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Thursday has made a crucial announcement regarding the syllabus. It has been decided that there will be 100 per cent syllabus for Intermediate students from this academic year 2022-23 and the exam pattern will be as same as before COVID-19.

Earlier the intermediate board had slashed the syllabus by 30 per cent for the past two years as the students were not able to attend the classes physically due to COVID-19 lockdown.

