Telecom Firms Asked to Preserve Call Records for 2 Years Over Security Reasons
For security considerations, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has requested that telecom and internet service providers keep commercial and call detail records for at least two years, rather than the existing one-year standard. "Many security agencies pointed out that they needed data even after a year since most investigations take more than that to be completed," said a senior Department of Transportation official.