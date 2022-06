HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to take necessary steps to deposit Rythu Bandhu amounts into the bank accounts of farmers.

The State government will deposit the Rythu Bandhu amount of Rs 5,000 per acre in the bank accounts of farmers from June 28 for this Kharif season.

