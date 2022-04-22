Sajjala Condemns Chandrababu's False Propaganda

Amaravati: Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy came down heavily on Opposition Chief Chandrababu Naidu for his false propaganda against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the state government with mala fide intentions and said there is no need for him to continue in politics.

Speaking to media at party central office here on Thursday, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy flayed Naidu for criticising the Chief Minister over damage of diaphragm wall of Polavaram project and said it was the TDP government, that had built the coffer dam without building the spillway for political interests and it has resulted in damage of diaphragm wall which became a serious problem now and asserted that Naidu is responsible for it.

He said Naidu also claimed credit of interlinking Godavari and Krishna rivers using Pattiseema project, of which most of the the canals were built by former Chief Minister late YS Rajashekar Reddy, just by fixing motors in the end. The Government Advisor said the Chief Minister has ordered strict action against concerned officials in Ongole incident where a vehicle was taken for CM's convoy forcibly and slammed Naidu for making new level allegations in this regard and reminded how Naidu misused power during the previous government.

Reacting to Naidu's remarks of injustice to BCs in the present government, Sajjala said the state government has given 11 out of 25 ministries to BCs, 70 percent of ZPs and 93 percent of Mayor posts were given to them. In regard to tenant farmers, the government has been providing Rytu Bharosa to them, he said and added that Naidu didn't fulfill his loan waiver promise. Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said TDP along with BJP is spreading false propaganda against payment of cash in lieu of rice under Public Distribution System though it is voluntary.

