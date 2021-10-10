Russia: Tatarstan Plane Crash Kills 15

Moscow: Around 15 people were killed after a plane crash in Russia. An L-410 plane crashed in Russia's central Republic of Tatarstan on Sunday resulting in the death of at least 15, now being reported at least 16 parachutists. Also, seven others were injured, reported the local media.

The emergencies ministry said, "Seven people were rescued, 15 people were taken out without signs of life.” As per the reports in Russian media, the aircraft was owned by an aero club. It was L-410 Turbolet aircraft.

Further, the health ministry updated that the seven injured were immediately rushed to the hospital but their condition, for now, is critical.