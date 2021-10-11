Rajouri: 5 Soldiers From Indian Army Killed in Battle With Terrorists

Terrorists massacred 5 soldiers in Jammu & Kashmir's Rajouri sector on Monday (October 11).

The army initiated the operation in a village near Dera Ki Gali in Surankote in the early hours of the morning after getting credible information about the presence of terrorists in the region, according to reports. A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and four other soldiers were killed when terrorists opened fire on the search party.

In a separate incident earlier today, security officials managed to eliminate two terrorists. According to police, one of the terrorists involved in the recent attacks on civilians in Shahgund was shot by security personnel in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora region on Monday.