PM Modi Launches Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 & AMRUT 2.0

Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 & AMRUT 2.0: Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 (SBM-U 2.0) and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation 2.0 (AMRUT 2.0) were launched today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. SBM-U 2.0 aims to render all cities 'Garbage Free,' at an estimated cost of Rs.1.41 lakh crore. AMRUT 2.0 aspires to provide 100% water coverage to all homes in approximately 4,700 urban local municipalities.

Watch the live launch video here.