Odisha Patient Travelling by Korba-Visakhapatnam for Treatment Dies Due to Agnipath Unrest

Jogesh Behara, 70, a cardiac patient from Odisha, died as is was unable to receive timely medical attention due to the Agnipath agitation.

He was taking the Korba-Visakhapatnam express to Visakhapatnam for treatment, but the train was stopped at Kothavalasa on Saturday. As there was no ambulance available, his family members took him to a private hospital in Kothavalasa but at that time his condition became critical, and died.