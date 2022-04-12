Meet Andhra Pradesh New Cabinet Ministers

Amaravati: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan administered the oath of office and secrecy to 25 members of the new Cabinet in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at Secretariat here on Monday.

All 25 members took oath in the name of God. While Adimulapu Suresh, Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy and Ushasree Charan took the oath in English while rest stuck to Telugu.

The members who were administered oath include Dharmana Prasad Rao, Seediri Appalraju, Botsa Satyanarayana, Peedika Rajanna Dora, Gudivada Amarnath, Budi Mutyala Naidu, P Dadisetti Ramalingeswara Rao, Pineni Viswaroop, Chelluboina Venugopal, Taneti Vanitha, Karmuri Nageswara Rao, Mettu Satyanarayana, Jogi Ramesh, Ambati Rambabu, Merugu Nagarjuna, Vidadala Rajini, Kakani Govardhan Reddy, Amzad Basha, Buggana Rajendranath, Gummanuru Jayaram, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Narayana Swami, R K Roja, Ushasree Charan and Adimulapu Suresh.

The House with a strength of 175 can have 26 Ministers, including the Chief Minister, in the Cabinet.

All 24 Ministers, one berth was vacant with the demise of Mekapati Goutham Reddy, had quit on April 7 to enable the Chief Minister to rejig his team.The new Cabinet has 11 members from the previous while 14 are new faces.

