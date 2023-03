Amaravati: Lokayukta Justice P Lakshmana Reddy called on the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office here on Monday.

He handed over the annual reports of 2020-21 and 2021- 22 of AP Lokayukta to the Chief Minister.

Registrar T Venkateswara Reddy and Deputy Registrar Ch Polaiah were also present.