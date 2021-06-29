Karnataka: Pensioners Need Not Produce Mandatory Life Certificate Anymore

The Karnataka state government informed the High Court that pensioners will not have to go to banks or any other offices to get their money. They will receive the pension without providing a life certificate. This is not just during the lockdown time but also later on.

The government was asked by the division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka to submit an affidavit. The bench consisting of Justice Abhay Oka and Justice Suraj Govindraj were also told by the state government that they will be providing pension to those above 65 years of age without them having to submit any life certificate.

During a hearing of the petition, the High Court asked the government to file an affidavit for the same in under 15 days. The state government later submitted an affidavit in which they mentioned that the senior citizens eligible for the pension have been identified keeping in mind the Old Age pension and Sandya Surakasha Yojana rules. Novodaya app has also been developed for this purpose and will help with the entire procedure.

Those living in the villages will have accountants coming to them for this purpose. The photograph will be taken and then recorded into the app. They do not have to worry about it.

Deputy Director of social security and pensions of Kandaya Bhavan Dr Savita S shared that the pension amount which is to be paid to the beneficiaries has already been distributed in Karnataka till May 31. There are no dues left. The affidavit also specified that the state is not asking for any life certificate for the pension. Not just during the lockdown but also after, there will be no need.

With this, the pensioners will not have to worry about submitting a life certificate every year, like they were earlier asked to. This means no standing in lines in front of the banks and offices and no procedural compliances.

Furthermore, on Court’s order, the government was also asked to help the senior citizens with medical supplies