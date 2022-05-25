Instagram Down, Say Netizens on Twitter

Is your Instagram down or loading slow? Are you trying frantically to refresh feeds? If you are one of those thinking your data has expired or phone has an issue, you may be mistaken. Instagram is facing an outage since yesterday night.

Netizens took to Twitter and reported that Instagram is not working for them and they are unable to login to their accounts. Users began filing complaints at 9:00 p.m. on May 25, and the topic is still trending on social media.

On Twitter, #Instagramdown is trending. Instagram is not down for all users. The complaints reports are said to have come in from cities like Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad among others.

It is worth mentioning here that the same issue took place last month on April 19, 2022. Well, there is no official announcement from Instagram officials to resolve the issue.