Indians Founded 65 Unicorns Outside India, Instacart Most Valued At $39 Bn: Hurun

According to the Hurun Global Index 2021, 65 unicorns were formed or co-founded by Indians outside of India. With a $39 billion valuation, Instacart, a US-based grocery delivery service established by Apoorva Mehta, is the most valuable among them. It's followed by Lacework, a cloud security platform co-founded by Vikram Kapoor and valued at $8.3 billion.