November 10, 2021

Karthika Maasam: As we all know, almost every state in India has a temple devoted to the Lord. Shiva is the Hindu religion's greatest force and a prominent god who is fervently revered by devotees throughout the country. While praying to Lord Shiva, his worshippers address him by names such as Mahadev, Maheshwara, and Gangadhara, among his 1008 names.