India Home To 54 Unicorns, BYJU'S Most Valued At $21 Billion: Hurun

India added 33 unicorns or billion-dollar startups this year, taking its total to 54 unicorns, according to the Hurun Global Unicorn Index 2021. It has the third-highest number of unicorns in the world, after the USA and China. Byju's is India's most valued unicorn with a $21 billion valuation, followed by InMobi with a $12 billion valuation and OYO with $9.5 billion, Hurun said.