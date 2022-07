IAS Conferred Call on CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Amaravati: Officials who were conferred IAS have met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Thursday.

Those who met the Chief Minister include, B Subba Rao ( DRO, East Godavari), J Siva Srinivas ( Assistant Secretary, CCLA), P Srnivasulu ( DRO, Prakasam), B Srinivasa Rao ( CEO, Rythu Bazars), R Govinda Rao (RDO), Narsipatnam), N Tej Bharath, (Jt. Secretary, CCLA), D Haritha ( RDO, Srikalahasthi), S Chinna Ramudu( Spl. Deputy Collector, LA).