Hyderabad: MMTS trains Cancelled For 3 Days, Check Routes

In view of operational reasons, South Central Railway(SCR) has canceled 33 MMTS trains in Hyderabad for three days. Chief Public Relations Officer Rakesh revealed that train services are being canceled for three days from Monday to Wednesday due to operational reasons.

The canceled trains are Hyderabad - Lingampally, Lingampally - Hyderabad, Lingampally - Falaknuma, Falaknuma - Lingampally, Ramachandrapuram - Falaknuma, Falaknuma - Ramachandrapuram, Secunderabad - Lingampally, Lingampally - Secunderabad. The railway authorities requested railway passengers to choose alternative routes and make note of canceled trains. Earlier, SCR canceled a few trains due to operational reasons and track maintenance activity.