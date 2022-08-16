Hyderabad Metro Rail Celebrates Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav & Swatantra Bharatha Vajrotsava in full Fervour and Reverence

Hyderabad, 16 August 2022: Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) and L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMRHL) are celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav & Swatantra Bharatha Vajrotsava to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence. As part of these ongoing celebrations, various activities were organised today with the participation of Chief Guest Shri NVS Reddy, MD, HMRL, and Guest of Honour Shri KVB Reddy, MD & CEO, L&TMRHL, and other dignitaries from HMRL and L&TMRHL at Ameerpet Metro Station. To mark the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence and recount the countless sacrifices of martyrs, all trains of Hyderabad Metro Rail stopped today in reverence for 58 seconds at 11.30 AM on all three corridors along with the rendition of the national anthem inside metro trains and at stations with passengers and metro staff standing to attention in unison.

To celebrate the occasion, Hyderabad Metro Rail organised multiple activities at Ameerpet Metro Station. A Joy Ride was organised for the specially-abled students of Swayamkrushi orphanage and students of Twinkle Star School, who travelled between Ameerpet and Miyapur both ways and experienced the joy of the riding metro. Traveling with the children, Shri NVS Reddy and Shri KVB Reddy interacted and engaged with them. A drawing exhibition and a dance performance on the patriotic theme were also organised with the participation of the students of Twinkle Star School, and a specially abled child from Swayamkrushi at the concourse level of Ameerpet Metro Station. Token of appreciation was given to all children.

Speaking on this occasion, Shri NVS Reddy, MD, HMRL, said, “In its 75th year of Independence, as the world’s largest and youngest democracy, our nation has come a long way. I congratulate every Indian on this momentous occasion. Living the spirit of Freedom, Hyderabad Metro Rail is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav & Swatantra Bharatha Vajrotsava, reverberating with the patriotic theme and committed to serving the nation by connecting Hyderabad in the journey of growth. As the national and state asset, Hyderabad Metro Rail is a true embodiment of unity in diversity helping the city move with utmost safety, punctuality, and reliability.”

Shri KVB Reddy, MD & CEO, L&TMRHL, said, “My heartfelt congratulation to everyone on India’s 75th year of Independence. Hyderabad Metro Rail is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav & Swatantra Bharatha Vajrotsava with all patriotic fervour. It was an absolute delight to celebrate this occasion with students, who made this engagement memorable. As the city’s lifeline, Hyderabad Metro Rail is abuzz with various events and activities engaging everyone in the journey of freedom resonating with the essence of India’s Independence. We are indeed proud to be a vital contributor in providing the lifeline and mobility to our city of pearls.”