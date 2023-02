On Shab-e-Meraj (Jagne Ki Raat) and Maha Shivaratri, some city flyovers will remain closed to traffic. Apart for the Greenlands, PVNR Expressway, and Langar Houz flyovers, all other city flyovers would be restricted to traffic from Saturday night until Sunday morning, said the Hyderabad Traffic Police. The public was requested to be aware of the restrictions and choose other routes.