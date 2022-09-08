Hyderabad: Customs Officials Seize Imported Cigarettes Worth Lakhs From Passenger at RGIA

Sep 08, 2022, 17:38 IST
Hyderabad: Customs officers seized 11 lakh worth of cigarettes at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad. 

On Thursday, Customs officials checked the luggage at the RGI Airport and found cigarettes valued at 11 lakhs being smuggled from abroad. 

The officials took seven passengers into custody for smuggling banned substances. 

The investigation is still on.


