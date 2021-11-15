Govt Lifts Ban On Agustawestland, Issues New List Of Banned Companies
The government removes the ban on AgustaWestland and creates a new list of companies that are prohibited.
AgustaWestland: The restriction on interactions with Agusta Westland and its parent company Leonardo has been removed by the Defence Ministry. However, the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate will continue to investigate the corporation, according to the order. It also released a list of 21 companies that have been blacklisted from doing business with the military.