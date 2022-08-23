Google Doodle On Anna Mani Weather Woman of India

Google has honoured Indian Physicist and meteorologist Anna Mani with a special colourful portrait on her 104th birth anniversary, lauding her contributions and research.

She's also named" Weather Woman of India”.

Anna Mani, who was born in a Syrian Christian family in Kerala in 1918, made numerous valuable contributions in thrle field of physics and meteorology. Her research made it possible for India to make accurate weather forecasts and lay the groundwork for the nation to harness renewable energy.

Anna Mani earned her graduation degree in B.Sc Honors in physics and chemistry from P Pachaiyappas College in Chennai in 1939, she had also published five research papers.

In 1945, she went to Imperial College, London to pursue graduate studies in Physics.

After returning from London in 1948, Anna Mani joined India Meteorological Department in Pune, where she was responsible for arranging meteorological instruments.

She also worked under physicist and Professor C V Raman to research on optic properties of ruby and diamond.

Anna Mani joined as Deputy General Director of the India Meteorological Department and held prominent positions in the United Nations World Meteorological Organization.

In 1987, Anna Mani won the INSAK.R. Ramanathan Medal for her remarkable contributions to science.