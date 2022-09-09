Ganesh Immersion Hyderabad Metro Rail Timings Extended Till 2am

In view of Ganesh Immersion procession in the city, Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) has extended its metro train services beyond regular operating hours for the convenience of passengers on Friday. The last train would depart at 1 a.m. on Saturday, September 10 from the respective starting stations and arrive at the respective terminating stations at 2 a.m., said MD, HMRL, NVS Reddy on Thursday.