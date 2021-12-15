Deep-Sea Mining May Wipe Out Species Just Discovered: UK Researchers
Deep-sea mining has the potential to obliterate species.
Researchers in the United Kingdom have recently made a breakthrough.
Deep-sea mining operations may wipe out recently found species, according to a study by a group of UK experts. Queen's University of Belfast's Elin Angharad Thomas stated, "Mining will destroy habitats and release toxic sediment plumes." Deep-sea mining is the process of obtaining metals from the bottom, such as copper, lead, and zinc.