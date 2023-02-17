CRPF Admit Card 2023 Release Date Postponed

The issue of the Central Reserve Police Force Admit Card 2023 has been postponed. The hall tickets for the ASI and HC will now be released on February 20, 2023. Earlier, it was said that the CRPF Admit card for 2023 would be released on February 17, 2023. The candidates who will appear in the written examination for the jobs of Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno) and Head Constable (Ministerial) can download their admission cards from the CRPF's official website, https://crpf.gov.in

From February 22 to February 28, 2023, the organisation will undertake a computer-based examination. The exam will consist of one paper with 100 objective-type questions to be completed in one and a half hours. The examination will include a Computer Based Test, Skill Test, PST, Documents Verification, and Detailed Medical Examination.