CPF India delegation meets AP CM YS Jagan

Amaravati: A delegation of CPF India Private Limited comprising its President (Aqua Operation India) Wichit Kongkheaw, and Assistant Vice President (Human Resources and General Affairs) K Gopinath has called on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office here on Thursday.

They have handed over a D.D of Rs 30 lakh under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to the Chief Minister.

Royal Thai Consul General Nitirooge Phoneprsert, and Consul‌ Mongkol Siwaluki, and Consular Officer Syed Mohammad Yusuf were present in the meeting.