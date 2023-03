CM YS Jagan Expresses Grief Over Demise of Prominent Author K Ramalakshmi

Chief Minister Sri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed grief over the passing away of K Ramalakshmi garu, renowned writer and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

She was 92. Ramalakshmi would write under the pen name Ramalakshmi Arudra. She had married Arudra also known as Bhagavatula Sadasiva Sankara Sastry, a prominent literary figure and Sahitya Akademi Award winner.