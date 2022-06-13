Class X Student Suffers Injuries As He Falls from SV Varsity Flyover in Tirupati

Tirupati: A student fell from the flyover while taking a selfie here on Monday. The incident took place at the railway flyover bridge near SV University. Locals called the 108 ambulance service and the severely injured student was rushed to Ruia Hospital.

The injured student has been identified as Roushan Ali, son of Haroon Bhasha, who is a resident of Masjid Street located under the SV University police station limits. Roshan Ali has received serious injuries in his right arm and head.

Roushan Ali, a Class X student, was roaming on the flyover with fellow friends and met with an accident while taking a selfie.



