China's Alibaba Pledges Carbon Neutrality By 2030
Alibaba, a Chinese company, has said that it plans to achieve carbon neutrality in its operations by 2030. The corporation has promised to reduce overall CO2 emissions by 1.5 gigatonnes by 2035 across all of its companies. It intends to implement innovative energy-saving, high-efficiency technologies, increase renewable energy consumption, and explore "carbon removal initiatives."