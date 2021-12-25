China to Clean Up Internet

China's Cyberspace Administration will undertake a two-month special operation to combat dishonest online behaviour, which includes anything from boosting engagement figures to paying for fake fans. As part of its effort to "clean up" the internet, it would target fake accounts and content on online sites. According to a video conference hosted by the CAC, deceptive online behaviour jeopardises netizens' legitimate rights.

