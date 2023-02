Hey, chicken lovers now no one can stop you from eating chicken daily because chicken prices have fallen drastically. The price of 1 kg chicken was Rs 220 which dropped to Rs 160. It has decreased by almost Rs 60 per kg. However, few retailers are selling at the old price and farmers are expressing concern as the boiler chicken has fallen to Rs 90. Even egg prices have decreased where hundred eggs were Rs 555 in January and now is Rs 440.