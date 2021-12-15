Centre Planning To Hike DA for Its Employees on New Year: Reports
Dec 15, 2021, 16:04 IST
According to reports, the Centre intends to increase DA for its employees in the coming year.
According to sources, the Centre plans to boost dearness allowance (DA) for its employees under the 7th pay commission at the beginning of next year. Employees will receive a 3% raise in their DA, with a pay rise of up to 20,000 dollars, according to sources. The Centre has increased DA by 3% to 31% in October.
