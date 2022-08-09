Can You Name 5 Indian Women Freedom Fighters?
Meet the women warriors of India who were part of India's struggle for Independence
Onake Obavva
The wife of a guard protecting the Chitradurga fort in Karnataka, Obavva alerted the kingdom when she noticed Haider Ali trying to conquer the fort and then killed the infiltrators herself with a paddy pounding stick.
Rani LaxmiBai of Jhansi
Known as her birth name Manikarnika, she was known to fight valiantly with her child tied to the back
Begum Hazrat Mahal
She declared a war against the British East India company in the year 1857, the first war of Independence
Kittur Chennamma
She rebelled against the Britishers but she was later captured and imprisoned
Rani Velu Nachiyar
She was the first Tamil woman to fight the Britishers after they killed her husband. She built the first human bomb and formed an all-woman army way back in 1780.