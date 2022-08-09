Can You Name 5 Indian Women Freedom Fighters?

Meet the women warriors of India who were part of India's struggle for Independence

Onake Obavva

The wife of a guard protecting the Chitradurga fort in Karnataka, Obavva alerted the kingdom when she noticed Haider Ali trying to conquer the fort and then killed the infiltrators herself with a paddy pounding stick.

Rani LaxmiBai of Jhansi

Known as her birth name Manikarnika, she was known to fight valiantly with her child tied to the back

Begum Hazrat Mahal

She declared a war against the British East India company in the year 1857, the first war of Independence

Kittur Chennamma

She rebelled against the Britishers but she was later captured and imprisoned

Rani Velu Nachiyar

She was the first Tamil woman to fight the Britishers after they killed her husband. She built the first human bomb and formed an all-woman army way back in 1780.