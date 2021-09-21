Army Pilots Killed After Helicopter Crashes in Udhampur

Srinagar: Army aviation helicopter crash-landed near Patnitop, resulting in the death of the Pilot and co-pilot. The incident occurred on Tuesday morning in a forest area in Udhampur.

An Army Cheetah helicopter crashed in the Shiv Garh Dhar area of Udhampur district during a training sortie in the Patnitop area. The pilots were severely injured and were airlifted to a nearby hospital, but they died as a result of their injuries, confirmed a spokesperson.

It was stormy when the accident happened.