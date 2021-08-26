AP to Prepare SOPs for Educational Institutions

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to ensure that strict action is being initiated if guidelines are not followed and stressed preparing SOPs to be followed in educational institutions. He said focused testing should be done through RTPCR tests by identifying people with symptoms and added that tests should be conducted on whoever asks for it.

He said that if a teacher notices Covid symptoms among students tests should be conducted as per the SOP. Both students and their parents should also be tested,’ he said. Even though the COVID recovery rate increased to 98.63 percent the administration should be on high alert and continue to focus on implementing Covid regulations strictly.

Wearing a mask is mandatory for everyone now. Commercial establishments which fail to implement the norm should be penalised, he asserted. The door-to-door fever survey should be conducted regularly and 104 services should be utilised effectively, the Chief Minister said.

YS Jagan instructed the Collectors to be prepared to face possible third Covid wave with an action plan. He advised officials to strengthen the medical infrastructure and make arrangements for biomedical equipment and oxygen beds in the districts. All government and private hospitals with more than 100 beds should be equipped with oxygen plants,” he said.